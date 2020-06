Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Large 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in amenity filled Eagles Pointe. This home features a large RecRoom with a bonus room which can be used as a 5th bedroom. Large eat in Kitchen, with Granite counter tops, hardwood floors, formal living room, office, dining room, deck off kitchen, 2 car garage and so much more. Conveniently located close to Quantico, Fort Belvoir, shopping, & dining.