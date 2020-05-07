3001 FRANKFURT COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Zoom meeting live showing today 5/6/2020 at 2:30 pm sharp. link to join showing https://us04web.zoom.us/j/6674086333?pwd=WXk2eENhS1hSM2pLV1lJWk9JV0dudz09 and use the password: showing Holy Moly at the updates in this beautiful Woodbridge townhome. The owner has meticulously maintained this home and added some very cool features. Walk into the basement level that is an entertainers paradise. The stone cased wet bar features granite countertops and opens through the stoned encased archway to the TV space. There is plenty of room to entertain guest or enjoy movie night. Walk up the new wooden stairs to the main level and enjoy the open concept living. The freshly updated kitchen opens to the large dining space and beautiful living room. The gorgeous stone work continues to this level and surrounds the statement fireplace. The updates in the kitchen include: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated cabinets with soft close drawers, and an extra large stone sink. The top level features 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and the easy convenience of the laundry room. Newer Samsung Washer and Dryer to stay. The master bedroom features a large bathroom with separate walk in shower shower and large jacuzzi bathtub, plus an oversized walk in closet. The convenience of living minutes to 95, tons of shopping and dining will be a treat. Don't miss this show stopper. It won't last long!