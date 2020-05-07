All apartments in Neabsco
3001 FRANKFURT COURT

3001 Frankfurt Court · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Frankfurt Court, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Zoom meeting live showing today 5/6/2020 at 2:30 pm sharp. link to join showing https://us04web.zoom.us/j/6674086333?pwd=WXk2eENhS1hSM2pLV1lJWk9JV0dudz09 and use the password: showing Holy Moly at the updates in this beautiful Woodbridge townhome. The owner has meticulously maintained this home and added some very cool features. Walk into the basement level that is an entertainers paradise. The stone cased wet bar features granite countertops and opens through the stoned encased archway to the TV space. There is plenty of room to entertain guest or enjoy movie night. Walk up the new wooden stairs to the main level and enjoy the open concept living. The freshly updated kitchen opens to the large dining space and beautiful living room. The gorgeous stone work continues to this level and surrounds the statement fireplace. The updates in the kitchen include: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated cabinets with soft close drawers, and an extra large stone sink. The top level features 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and the easy convenience of the laundry room. Newer Samsung Washer and Dryer to stay. The master bedroom features a large bathroom with separate walk in shower shower and large jacuzzi bathtub, plus an oversized walk in closet. The convenience of living minutes to 95, tons of shopping and dining will be a treat. Don't miss this show stopper. It won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 FRANKFURT COURT have any available units?
3001 FRANKFURT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 3001 FRANKFURT COURT have?
Some of 3001 FRANKFURT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 FRANKFURT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3001 FRANKFURT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 FRANKFURT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3001 FRANKFURT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 3001 FRANKFURT COURT offer parking?
No, 3001 FRANKFURT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3001 FRANKFURT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 FRANKFURT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 FRANKFURT COURT have a pool?
No, 3001 FRANKFURT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3001 FRANKFURT COURT have accessible units?
No, 3001 FRANKFURT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 FRANKFURT COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 FRANKFURT COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 FRANKFURT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3001 FRANKFURT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

