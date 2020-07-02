2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room

Ready to rent. Beautiful home with detached 2 car garage. Features gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops, gas cooktop and double ovens and table space. Dining room with lovely hardwood floors, crown modeling and chair railing. Family room with gas fireplace. 2nd floor Luxury master suite w/huge jacuzzi jet tub. Laundry room with hook ups. Top level 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath and study/playroom. Smart home computer ready. You'll love Port Potomac w/indoor & outdoor pool, movie theatre, exercise gym, clubhouse amenities all included in the rent. Owner will consider adding washer and dryer with acceptable application.