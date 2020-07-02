All apartments in Neabsco
2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE

2737 Celestial Drive · (703) 250-8500
Location

2737 Celestial Drive, Neabsco, VA 22191

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2421 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Ready to rent. Beautiful home with detached 2 car garage. Features gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops, gas cooktop and double ovens and table space. Dining room with lovely hardwood floors, crown modeling and chair railing. Family room with gas fireplace. 2nd floor Luxury master suite w/huge jacuzzi jet tub. Laundry room with hook ups. Top level 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath and study/playroom. Smart home computer ready. You'll love Port Potomac w/indoor & outdoor pool, movie theatre, exercise gym, clubhouse amenities all included in the rent. Owner will consider adding washer and dryer with acceptable application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE have any available units?
2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE have?
Some of 2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
