2535 Transom Place

Amenities

pet friendly garage gym pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Spacious 5/3.5 SFH w/Garage In Prestigious Community - Renter's Warehouse and Eddie Kim proudly present this spacious single family home in the sought after Port Potomac, Woodbridge! Two-year lease preferred. Tenant(s) pays $2,495 for first year of lease and $2,595 for second year of lease term.This beautiful home features a whopping 3200 square feet including 5Bed/3.5Bth, main level office, fully finished basement w/ French doors that open to a detached two car garage!! Home boasts open concept eat-in kitchen & family room, separate living and dining rooms, 4 beds/2 bath upstairs and 1 bed & bath on lower level. Community amenities incl indoor AND outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse! Conveniently located close to Potomac Town Center, Fort Belvoir, Quantico, elementary/middle/high schools, and the Horner Rd Commuter Lot (for bus or slug-ride) for a short commute to D.C. Minutes to I95 and Rte 1 and 4.5 miles to Rippon Landing VRE. No smoking. Pets case-by-case. $10 monthly filter replacement program, $99 Account setup fee . Please call 202-217-4087 for more info or to schedule a viewing!



(RLNE5080995)