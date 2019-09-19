All apartments in Neabsco
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

2535 Transom Place

2535 Transom Place
Location

2535 Transom Place, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious 5/3.5 SFH w/Garage In Prestigious Community - Renter's Warehouse and Eddie Kim proudly present this spacious single family home in the sought after Port Potomac, Woodbridge! Two-year lease preferred. Tenant(s) pays $2,495 for first year of lease and $2,595 for second year of lease term.This beautiful home features a whopping 3200 square feet including 5Bed/3.5Bth, main level office, fully finished basement w/ French doors that open to a detached two car garage!! Home boasts open concept eat-in kitchen & family room, separate living and dining rooms, 4 beds/2 bath upstairs and 1 bed & bath on lower level. Community amenities incl indoor AND outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse! Conveniently located close to Potomac Town Center, Fort Belvoir, Quantico, elementary/middle/high schools, and the Horner Rd Commuter Lot (for bus or slug-ride) for a short commute to D.C. Minutes to I95 and Rte 1 and 4.5 miles to Rippon Landing VRE. No smoking. Pets case-by-case. $10 monthly filter replacement program, $99 Account setup fee . Please call 202-217-4087 for more info or to schedule a viewing!

(RLNE5080995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 Transom Place have any available units?
2535 Transom Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 2535 Transom Place have?
Some of 2535 Transom Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2535 Transom Place currently offering any rent specials?
2535 Transom Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 Transom Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2535 Transom Place is pet friendly.
Does 2535 Transom Place offer parking?
Yes, 2535 Transom Place offers parking.
Does 2535 Transom Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2535 Transom Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 Transom Place have a pool?
Yes, 2535 Transom Place has a pool.
Does 2535 Transom Place have accessible units?
No, 2535 Transom Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 Transom Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2535 Transom Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2535 Transom Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2535 Transom Place does not have units with air conditioning.
