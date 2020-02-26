2500 Eastbourne Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful lower end unit, two story condominium home with an attached one-car garage in a sought-after gated community. Includes use of indoor/outdoor pool and fitness center. The lower level features an open floor plan dining/living room, kitchen and powder room with hardwood floors and tile. Gas stove with griddle, granite countertops, and upgraded cabinets. The top level has carpet and includes 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, large family room with a balcony and a laundry room with a washer and dryer. The large master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets. There is a double sink granite vanity and a large, 2-head shower in the master bathroom. Water is included. The Stonebridge Town Center is walking distance away and features Wegmans, Apple, Starbucks, DSW, REI and numerous other stores and restaurants, banking and dry-cleaning services. Potomac Mills Mall, IKEA, COSTCO and Potomac Hospital are less than 5 minutes away. Easy access Interstate 95, VRE and a short distance from Quantico and Ft. Belvoir.