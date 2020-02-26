All apartments in Neabsco
2500 Eastbourne Drive

2500 Eastbourne Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Eastbourne Dr, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful lower end unit, two story condominium home with an attached one-car garage in a sought-after gated community. Includes use of indoor/outdoor pool and fitness center. The lower level features an open floor plan dining/living room, kitchen and powder room with hardwood floors and tile. Gas stove with griddle, granite countertops, and upgraded cabinets. The top level has carpet and includes 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, large family room with a balcony and a laundry room with a washer and dryer. The large master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets. There is a double sink granite vanity and a large, 2-head shower in the master bathroom. Water is included. The Stonebridge Town Center is walking distance away and features Wegmans, Apple, Starbucks, DSW, REI and numerous other stores and restaurants, banking and dry-cleaning services. Potomac Mills Mall, IKEA, COSTCO and Potomac Hospital are less than 5 minutes away. Easy access Interstate 95, VRE and a short distance from Quantico and Ft. Belvoir.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Eastbourne Drive have any available units?
2500 Eastbourne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 2500 Eastbourne Drive have?
Some of 2500 Eastbourne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Eastbourne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Eastbourne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Eastbourne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Eastbourne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Eastbourne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Eastbourne Drive offers parking.
Does 2500 Eastbourne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 Eastbourne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Eastbourne Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2500 Eastbourne Drive has a pool.
Does 2500 Eastbourne Drive have accessible units?
No, 2500 Eastbourne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Eastbourne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 Eastbourne Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 Eastbourne Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2500 Eastbourne Drive has units with air conditioning.
