Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE

2176 Port Potomac Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2176 Port Potomac Avenue, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
The house is tenant occupied. The tenants require that all the persons entering the house should wear mask. Beautiful and Clean 3 Level Single Family House w/4 Beds and 4.5 Baths. Updated Kitchen w/ Corian Counters, Island & SS Appliances. Large Office on Main Level. Separate Dining Room. Master Bed w/Setting Area, 2 Walk-in Closets and Updated Bath with Double Vanities. Full Bath inside the 4th Bedroom. Basement w/ Full Bath, a Room and Walk-out Stairs. Very bright and Airy. Great Location. Close to RT1, I-95, Qunatico, Shopping and Restaurants. Available July 1st, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE have any available units?
2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE have?
Some of 2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

