2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

The house is tenant occupied. The tenants require that all the persons entering the house should wear mask. Beautiful and Clean 3 Level Single Family House w/4 Beds and 4.5 Baths. Updated Kitchen w/ Corian Counters, Island & SS Appliances. Large Office on Main Level. Separate Dining Room. Master Bed w/Setting Area, 2 Walk-in Closets and Updated Bath with Double Vanities. Full Bath inside the 4th Bedroom. Basement w/ Full Bath, a Room and Walk-out Stairs. Very bright and Airy. Great Location. Close to RT1, I-95, Qunatico, Shopping and Restaurants. Available July 1st, 2020.