2176 PORT POTOMAC AVENUE

Amenities
The house is tenant occupied. The tenants require that all the persons entering the house should wear mask. Beautiful and Clean 3 Level Single Family House w/4 Beds and 4.5 Baths. Updated Kitchen w/ Corian Counters, Island & SS Appliances. Large Office on Main Level. Separate Dining Room. Master Bed w/Setting Area, 2 Walk-in Closets and Updated Bath with Double Vanities. Full Bath inside the 4th Bedroom. Basement w/ Full Bath, a Room and Walk-out Stairs. Very bright and Airy. Great Location. Close to RT1, I-95, Qunatico, Shopping and Restaurants. Available July 1st, 2020.