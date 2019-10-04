Amenities

2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY Available 10/04/19 GREAT LOCATION! - Welcome home to your well appointed ground level condo located in the highly sought after Potomac Club community. Fall in love with the cherry hardwood floors when you enter the home. Enjoy preparing meals in the very functional kitchen with gas stove, granite counter tops, 42 inch cherry cabinets and stainless still appliances. The home offers bedroom level laundry room, covered balcony, spacious bedrooms and an updated master bath. Walk-in closets in the master bedroom. Lots of natural lighting throughout. This active community offers so much for you to do. Amenities include fully equipped clubhouse with business center, gym, outdoor/indoor pools, billiards room, and more. Conveniently situated near the Stonebridge Town Center, Sentara Hospital, Potomac Mills, and many nearby commuting options like the VRE, I95, and commuter lots. Close to national parks, museums, Quanitco, schools and more.



(RLNE3874116)