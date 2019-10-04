All apartments in Neabsco
Home
/
Neabsco, VA
/
2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY

2113 Abbotsbury Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2113 Abbotsbury Way, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY Available 10/04/19 GREAT LOCATION! - Welcome home to your well appointed ground level condo located in the highly sought after Potomac Club community. Fall in love with the cherry hardwood floors when you enter the home. Enjoy preparing meals in the very functional kitchen with gas stove, granite counter tops, 42 inch cherry cabinets and stainless still appliances. The home offers bedroom level laundry room, covered balcony, spacious bedrooms and an updated master bath. Walk-in closets in the master bedroom. Lots of natural lighting throughout. This active community offers so much for you to do. Amenities include fully equipped clubhouse with business center, gym, outdoor/indoor pools, billiards room, and more. Conveniently situated near the Stonebridge Town Center, Sentara Hospital, Potomac Mills, and many nearby commuting options like the VRE, I95, and commuter lots. Close to national parks, museums, Quanitco, schools and more.

(RLNE3874116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY have any available units?
2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY have?
Some of 2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY is pet friendly.
Does 2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY offer parking?
No, 2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY has a pool.
Does 2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY have accessible units?
No, 2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2113 ABBOTTSBURY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
