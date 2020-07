Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

BACKS TO WOODS, End Unit Townhome!! Beautiful hardwood floors and cabinets, open floor plan, SS Appliances, walk-in closet in the master a MUST see. Enjoy mornings and evening on this beautiful deck; enjoy water views in the winter. Quiet, beautiful well-maintained community. Next to walking trails and large common area with a view of nature. Easy Access to 95, Potomac Mills and Wegmans