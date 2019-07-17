All apartments in Neabsco
15605 Horseshoe Lane

15605 Horseshoe Lane
Location

15605 Horseshoe Lane, Neabsco, VA 22191
Rippon Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4f240a603d ---- Unique and Modern 1 Bed/1 Bathroom Condo located in Woodbridge. Updated Kitchen has beautiful stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and eat in bar. Hardwood laminate flooring throughout the home. Washer and Dryer located inside unit separated by Modern sliding Barn Wall. This Condo is all minutes away from I95, shopping centers, and other commuting options!N ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15605 Horseshoe Lane have any available units?
15605 Horseshoe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 15605 Horseshoe Lane have?
Some of 15605 Horseshoe Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15605 Horseshoe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15605 Horseshoe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15605 Horseshoe Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15605 Horseshoe Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15605 Horseshoe Lane offer parking?
No, 15605 Horseshoe Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15605 Horseshoe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15605 Horseshoe Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15605 Horseshoe Lane have a pool?
No, 15605 Horseshoe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15605 Horseshoe Lane have accessible units?
No, 15605 Horseshoe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15605 Horseshoe Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15605 Horseshoe Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15605 Horseshoe Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15605 Horseshoe Lane has units with air conditioning.
