15605 Horseshoe Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4f240a603d ---- Unique and Modern 1 Bed/1 Bathroom Condo located in Woodbridge. Updated Kitchen has beautiful stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and eat in bar. Hardwood laminate flooring throughout the home. Washer and Dryer located inside unit separated by Modern sliding Barn Wall. This Condo is all minutes away from I95, shopping centers, and other commuting options!N ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.



Certified Funds, Pet Deposit. 12 Months Disposal Dryer