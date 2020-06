Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage brick front townhouse. Enter on the lower level W/Rec room and 4th Bedroom and full bathroom. Climb the stairs to a beautiful main level w/dark wood floors, crown molding and gourmet kitchen. The upper level has a large master suite w/walk in closet and MBA w/soaking tub and separate shower. Great location. Close to the Potomac town center, I-95 VRE,FT Belvoir, Quantico and Potomac Mill.