Amenities

garbage disposal air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/74ea6bc08a ---- N ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.



12 Months Disposal Dryer