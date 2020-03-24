15182 LANCASHIRE DRIVE

Amenities

ONE SMALL DOG ONLY, NO CATS-This 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo is filled with natural light. Main level open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances, upper level with 2 masters, one bathroom has a double shower and double vanities. Loft/office space walks out to private deck. 1 car garage. Enjoy walking to Stonebridge Town center filled with shopping, restaurants and more! Enjoy the amenities of Potomac Club, indoor/outdoor pool, climbing wall, playgrounds, gym, sauna, business center and community room. Gated community with gate guards.