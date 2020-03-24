All apartments in Neabsco
15182 LANCASHIRE DRIVE

15182 Lancashire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15182 Lancashire Drive, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
sauna
ONE SMALL DOG ONLY, NO CATS-This 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo is filled with natural light. Main level open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances, upper level with 2 masters, one bathroom has a double shower and double vanities. Loft/office space walks out to private deck. 1 car garage. Enjoy walking to Stonebridge Town center filled with shopping, restaurants and more! Enjoy the amenities of Potomac Club, indoor/outdoor pool, climbing wall, playgrounds, gym, sauna, business center and community room. Gated community with gate guards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15182 LANCASHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
15182 LANCASHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 15182 LANCASHIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 15182 LANCASHIRE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15182 LANCASHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15182 LANCASHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15182 LANCASHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15182 LANCASHIRE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 15182 LANCASHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15182 LANCASHIRE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15182 LANCASHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15182 LANCASHIRE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15182 LANCASHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15182 LANCASHIRE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15182 LANCASHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15182 LANCASHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15182 LANCASHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15182 LANCASHIRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15182 LANCASHIRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15182 LANCASHIRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

