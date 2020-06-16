15181 Leicestershire St

Amenities

Welcome Home! Stunning Lower TH in sought after gated community Potomac Club! Lots of amenities, Stonebridge Shopping Center across the road with Wegmans and shopping! 2 levels featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bath with wall to wall carpeting. Kitchen has granite counter tops, and hardwood floors!Master has 2 walk in closets, luxury master bath with shower and soaking tub. Commuters Dream! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.