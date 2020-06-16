All apartments in Neabsco
15181 Leicestershire St

15181 Leicestershire Street · No Longer Available
Location

15181 Leicestershire Street, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Welcome Home! Stunning Lower TH in sought after gated community Potomac Club! Lots of amenities, Stonebridge Shopping Center across the road with Wegmans and shopping! 2 levels featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bath with wall to wall carpeting. Kitchen has granite counter tops, and hardwood floors!Master has 2 walk in closets, luxury master bath with shower and soaking tub. Commuters Dream! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15181 Leicestershire St have any available units?
15181 Leicestershire St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 15181 Leicestershire St have?
Some of 15181 Leicestershire St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15181 Leicestershire St currently offering any rent specials?
15181 Leicestershire St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15181 Leicestershire St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15181 Leicestershire St is pet friendly.
Does 15181 Leicestershire St offer parking?
No, 15181 Leicestershire St does not offer parking.
Does 15181 Leicestershire St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15181 Leicestershire St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15181 Leicestershire St have a pool?
Yes, 15181 Leicestershire St has a pool.
Does 15181 Leicestershire St have accessible units?
No, 15181 Leicestershire St does not have accessible units.
Does 15181 Leicestershire St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15181 Leicestershire St has units with dishwashers.
Does 15181 Leicestershire St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15181 Leicestershire St has units with air conditioning.
