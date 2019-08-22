All apartments in Neabsco
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:36 AM

15170 LANCASHIRE DRIVE

15170 Lancashire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15170 Lancashire Drive, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
media room
sauna
3 Spacious bedrooms in this Luxury 2,600 sqft Two Level Condo with 1 Car Garage in Potomac Club available starting August 20. The home has hardwood floors and 9-foot ceilings throughout. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Secure community with gated entry. Potomac Club Community offers state of the art amenities including:-Club Room with Catering Kitchen, Open For Private Parties by Reservation-Community Business Center-Fitness Center-Indoor Swimming Pool-Jacuzzi -Sauna-Outdoor Swimming Pool-Outdoor Tot Lot-Rock Climbing Wall-Televisions-Wi-Fi Hot Spots Throughout the CommunityAcross the street from Stonebridge Potomac Town Center restaurants, shopping, grocery, and movie theatre!This will NOT last! Application includes income & credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15170 LANCASHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
15170 LANCASHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 15170 LANCASHIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 15170 LANCASHIRE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15170 LANCASHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15170 LANCASHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15170 LANCASHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15170 LANCASHIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 15170 LANCASHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15170 LANCASHIRE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15170 LANCASHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15170 LANCASHIRE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15170 LANCASHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15170 LANCASHIRE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15170 LANCASHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15170 LANCASHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15170 LANCASHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15170 LANCASHIRE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15170 LANCASHIRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15170 LANCASHIRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
