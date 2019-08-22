15170 LANCASHIRE DRIVE

Amenities

3 Spacious bedrooms in this Luxury 2,600 sqft Two Level Condo with 1 Car Garage in Potomac Club available starting August 20. The home has hardwood floors and 9-foot ceilings throughout. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Secure community with gated entry. Potomac Club Community offers state of the art amenities including:-Club Room with Catering Kitchen, Open For Private Parties by Reservation-Community Business Center-Fitness Center-Indoor Swimming Pool-Jacuzzi -Sauna-Outdoor Swimming Pool-Outdoor Tot Lot-Rock Climbing Wall-Televisions-Wi-Fi Hot Spots Throughout the CommunityAcross the street from Stonebridge Potomac Town Center restaurants, shopping, grocery, and movie theatre!This will NOT last! Application includes income & credit check.