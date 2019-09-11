15129 LEICESTERSHIRE STREET

Amenities

Immaculate & meticulously maintained 3 BR, 2 1/2 BA w/1 car garage 2 lvl TH in Sought After Potomac Club Condo! 9' ceilings & HW Flrs on main, carpet upper level w/laundry on bedroom level. Master Bath with Roman Shower--one of a kind. Gourmet kitchen with 42" cabinets opens to liv, din, perfect for entertaining. Walk to Stonbridge Potomac Twn Ctr w/Wegmans/Restaurants/Shops. Gated Community offers staffed fitness center w/free classes, indoor heated and outdoor pools, rock climbing wall, sauna, meeting rooms, 2 playgrounds. Easy access to 95/Rt 1, DC & The Pentagon. HOV/Hot Lanes & commuter lot .5 mile, VRE train 2 miles. Easy commute to Quantico MCB or Ft Belvoir. Come see this beautiful home today!