14566 CROSSFIELD WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym parking playground pool garage

The tenant will be moving out of the property on 12/20. The property will be professional cleaned. Beautiful 3-level end unit townhome style condo in prestigious Potomac Club packed with amenities galore! Gated community with security, fitness center, pools, playground, business center, and more. This 2 car garage townhome features, 3 bedrooms on the upper level, lower level bedroom can be used as an office/playroom with bathroom, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, gas fireplace, En suite owner's bedroom w/walk-in closet, Kitchen with granite counter-tops & black appliances. Great floor plan with tons of space and lots of natural light. fairly new carpet, fresh paint, and gleaming hardwood floors. Location is the key! Close to Quantico and Fort Belvoir * Easy access to I-95 and VRE * Conveniently located near restaurants, shops, and more!