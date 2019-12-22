All apartments in Neabsco
Last updated December 22 2019

14566 CROSSFIELD WAY

14566 Crossfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

14566 Crossfield Way, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
The tenant will be moving out of the property on 12/20. The property will be professional cleaned. Beautiful 3-level end unit townhome style condo in prestigious Potomac Club packed with amenities galore! Gated community with security, fitness center, pools, playground, business center, and more. This 2 car garage townhome features, 3 bedrooms on the upper level, lower level bedroom can be used as an office/playroom with bathroom, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, gas fireplace, En suite owner's bedroom w/walk-in closet, Kitchen with granite counter-tops & black appliances. Great floor plan with tons of space and lots of natural light. fairly new carpet, fresh paint, and gleaming hardwood floors. Location is the key! Close to Quantico and Fort Belvoir * Easy access to I-95 and VRE * Conveniently located near restaurants, shops, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14566 CROSSFIELD WAY have any available units?
14566 CROSSFIELD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 14566 CROSSFIELD WAY have?
Some of 14566 CROSSFIELD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14566 CROSSFIELD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14566 CROSSFIELD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14566 CROSSFIELD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 14566 CROSSFIELD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 14566 CROSSFIELD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 14566 CROSSFIELD WAY offers parking.
Does 14566 CROSSFIELD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14566 CROSSFIELD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14566 CROSSFIELD WAY have a pool?
Yes, 14566 CROSSFIELD WAY has a pool.
Does 14566 CROSSFIELD WAY have accessible units?
No, 14566 CROSSFIELD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14566 CROSSFIELD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14566 CROSSFIELD WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 14566 CROSSFIELD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 14566 CROSSFIELD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

