Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:37 AM

124 Apartments for rent in Mount Vernon, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mount Vernon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8601 Washington Ave Alexandria
8601 Washington Avenue, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1951 sqft
Spacious Home in Mount Vernon - Property Id: 308555 Single Family Home located in the beautiful Mount Vernon area, corner lot. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Size is approximately 1,951 square feet. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3202 NORWICH TERRACE
3202 Norwich Terrace, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,099
2778 sqft
Stunning 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath all Brick Colonial SF on Cul-de-Sac w/stunning backyard custom plantings/very private.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8598 WYNGATE MANOR CT
8598 Wyngate Anor Court, Mount Vernon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Located in the back of the neighborhood and surrounded by trees, this beautiful end townhome is filled with natural light! The spacious owner~s suite offers a large walk-in closet as well a bath with double sinks, separate soaking tub and shower.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
9216 VOLUNTEER DRIVE
9216 Volunteer Drive, Mount Vernon, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
3280 sqft
Beautiful Home! Quiet neighborhood. Close to historic Mt. Vernon, Old Town & D.C. 5 Bed 3.5 Bath (w/ 2 masters) and huge 3 car garage. Home has been kept in great condition. Master has jacuzzi tub. Large family room & rec room on main level.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8276 JAKE PLACE
8276 Jakes Place, Mount Vernon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1344 sqft
GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED Beautiful 3BR, 2 1/2 BA brick townhome, end unit, w/garage in lovely Mt. Vernon. Meticulous condition & freshly painted. All 3 levels above ground. Great light, open floor plan.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE
3713 Washington Woods Drive, Mount Vernon, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3416 sqft
Amazing 3 level colonial in the Mt. Vernon area with 3 car garage, huge back yard, and inlaw suite. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout the main level.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8405 BOUND BROOK LANE
8405 Bound Brook Lane, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2065 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level colonial with a carport and stunning kitchen addition that creates a charming breakfast room overlooking the scenic backyard. Screened back porch off the addition. Beautiful hardwood floors and spacious rooms.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8318 ORANGE COURT
8318 Orange Court, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2570 sqft
Beautiful colonial with three finished levels and large carport in historic Mt. Vernon with lovely screened in porch off family room. Fireplace in living room. Newer kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, deck off porch, large corner lot.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8747 COOPER RD
8747 Cooper Road, Mount Vernon, VA
Studio
$2,500
Free standing commercial property for lease!! call the listing agent for detail information !! can be used Retail, Office.....and Much More!!!
Results within 1 mile of Mount Vernon
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
14 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
956 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
4704 Perch Pl
4704 Perch Place, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOCATION - CLOSE TO FT BELVOIR. PERFECT LOCATION BACK UPS TO PARK AND IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH DOUBLE 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3936 WOODHUE PL #21
3936 Woodhue Place, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
WELCOME HOME TO THIS 2-LEVEL TOWNHOME CONDO THAT IS CONVENIENT TO FORT BELVOIR, SHOPPING AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. BREAKFAST BAR CONNECTS LIVING ROOM WITH KITCHEN. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM. LAUNDRY IN UNIT.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE
8813 Vernon View Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1258 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
PRICE REDUCED!Please contact the property manager with any questions.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8407 DEL NORTE COURT
8407 Del Norte Court, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1178 sqft
RARE 3 bed/2 bath unit in beautiful Pinewood Lawns! Newly renovated and ready to move in! This light-filled home was completely updated in 2020 with new windows, new bathrooms, new AC, fresh neutral paint throughout and much more.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8625 BEEKMAN PLACE
8625 Beekman Place, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
825 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo.

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Hybla Valley
2905 BOSWELL AVENUE
2905 Boswell Avenue, Hybla Valley, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1638 sqft
Fantastic opportunity for Day Care site. Former day care company operated here. Perfect for any professional office/home use. Call listing agent for details.Unbelievable lot with abundant of parking, open space, and a private rear yard.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
8301 CROWN COURT ROAD
8301 Crown Court Road, Fort Hunt, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
2284 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath colonial in sought after Riverside in the Fort Hunt area of Alexandria. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with granite counter and stainless steel appliances adjacent to laundry/mudroom and two car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3828 MIRAMONTE PL #B
3828 Miramonte Place, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
This END UNIT is NEWLY PAINTED. This 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath corner unit has its own CARPORT & a STORAGE unit, as well as a fenced-in sitting area at the front. There is a community pool for your enjoyment.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Vernon
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
113 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!*In observance of the holiday, the office will be closed on 7/4/2020.*
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
14 Units Available
Groveton
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
7 Units Available
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,798
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,548
1389 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Van Dorn, an apartment community in Alexandria, VA.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
30 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,208
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
53 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mount Vernon, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mount Vernon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

