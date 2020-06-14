335 Apartments for rent in Mount Vernon, VA with hardwood floors
1 of 41
1 of 29
1 of 28
1 of 28
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 23
1 of 40
1 of 27
1 of 29
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 30
1 of 27
1 of 18
1 of 55
1 of 41
1 of 27
1 of 29
1 of 46
1 of 10
1 of 8
1 of 1
1 of 27
"I had rather be at Mount Vernon with a friend or two about me, than to be attended at the seat of government by the officers of state and the representatives of every power in Europe." - George Washington, letter to David Stuart, Jun. 15, 1790
Mount Vernon is a small town in Virginia and the former home of President George Washington. The town is named for the Mount Vernon plantation, which rests on the banks of the Potomac River. With a population of just over 12,000, Mount Vernon has particularly high property values. However, the history of the city attracts thousands of visitors to it each year. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mount Vernon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.