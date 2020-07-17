8601 Washington Ave Alexandria

Amenities
Spacious Home in Mount Vernon - Property Id: 308555
Single Family Home located in the beautiful Mount Vernon area, corner lot. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Size is approximately 1,951 square feet. Hardwood floors throughout. Wood fireplace on main floor and enclosed wood stove in the basement. Spacious back yard--fenced in. Parking area for two vehicles comfortably, on the side of the house. Nearby schools are Woodley Hills Elementary School, Whitman Middle School, and Mount Vernon High School. About 2.7 miles from Fort Belvoir. 1 small pet allowed.
