Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

8601 Washington Ave Alexandria

8601 Washington Avenue · (703) 915-2439
Location

8601 Washington Avenue, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Alexandria · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1951 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious Home in Mount Vernon - Property Id: 308555

Single Family Home located in the beautiful Mount Vernon area, corner lot. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Size is approximately 1,951 square feet. Hardwood floors throughout. Wood fireplace on main floor and enclosed wood stove in the basement. Spacious back yard--fenced in. Parking area for two vehicles comfortably, on the side of the house. Nearby schools are Woodley Hills Elementary School, Whitman Middle School, and Mount Vernon High School. About 2.7 miles from Fort Belvoir. 1 small pet allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8601-washington-ave-alexandria-va-unit-alexandria/308555
Property Id 308555

(RLNE5943853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8601 Washington Ave Alexandria have any available units?
8601 Washington Ave Alexandria has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8601 Washington Ave Alexandria have?
Some of 8601 Washington Ave Alexandria's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8601 Washington Ave Alexandria currently offering any rent specials?
8601 Washington Ave Alexandria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8601 Washington Ave Alexandria pet-friendly?
Yes, 8601 Washington Ave Alexandria is pet friendly.
Does 8601 Washington Ave Alexandria offer parking?
Yes, 8601 Washington Ave Alexandria offers parking.
Does 8601 Washington Ave Alexandria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8601 Washington Ave Alexandria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8601 Washington Ave Alexandria have a pool?
No, 8601 Washington Ave Alexandria does not have a pool.
Does 8601 Washington Ave Alexandria have accessible units?
No, 8601 Washington Ave Alexandria does not have accessible units.
Does 8601 Washington Ave Alexandria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8601 Washington Ave Alexandria has units with dishwashers.
Does 8601 Washington Ave Alexandria have units with air conditioning?
No, 8601 Washington Ave Alexandria does not have units with air conditioning.
