Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

What a GEM! This split level home immediately invites you in with gleaming wood floors and a view of the beautiful "park-like" setting in the backyard. As you move through this charming home you will be greeted with touches of upgrades, good sized rooms, excellent storage space, decorative fireplace and so much more!