4218 Adrienne Dr Available 07/01/20 Fabulous two level rambler in Alexandria - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this meticulously cared for and updated 2 Level Rambler with Newer Roof, HVAC, and Vinyl Windows. This home also features deck, patio, refinished hardwood floors and plenty of storage space. The gorgeous deck is off the kitchen with stairs leading to a patio below also accessible via walkout basement. Home located on 1/2 an acre backing to woods and fenced in. Spacious driveway. Located in historic Mount Vernon Easy commuting to Ft Belvoir, Old Town & DC. Contact Joe Costantini 571-501-3894 or j.costantini@rwdcnova.com for questions and showings. This home requires 24 hour notice for all showings and due to COVID19 all guests must wear a facemask, and groups of 10 or less.



(RLNE5795195)