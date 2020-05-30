All apartments in Mount Vernon
4218 Adrienne Dr

4218 Adrienne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4218 Adrienne Drive, Mount Vernon, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4218 Adrienne Dr Available 07/01/20 Fabulous two level rambler in Alexandria - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this meticulously cared for and updated 2 Level Rambler with Newer Roof, HVAC, and Vinyl Windows. This home also features deck, patio, refinished hardwood floors and plenty of storage space. The gorgeous deck is off the kitchen with stairs leading to a patio below also accessible via walkout basement. Home located on 1/2 an acre backing to woods and fenced in. Spacious driveway. Located in historic Mount Vernon Easy commuting to Ft Belvoir, Old Town & DC. Contact Joe Costantini 571-501-3894 or j.costantini@rwdcnova.com for questions and showings. This home requires 24 hour notice for all showings and due to COVID19 all guests must wear a facemask, and groups of 10 or less.

(RLNE5795195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4218 Adrienne Dr have any available units?
4218 Adrienne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Vernon, VA.
What amenities does 4218 Adrienne Dr have?
Some of 4218 Adrienne Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4218 Adrienne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4218 Adrienne Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 Adrienne Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4218 Adrienne Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4218 Adrienne Dr offer parking?
No, 4218 Adrienne Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4218 Adrienne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4218 Adrienne Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 Adrienne Dr have a pool?
No, 4218 Adrienne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4218 Adrienne Dr have accessible units?
No, 4218 Adrienne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4218 Adrienne Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4218 Adrienne Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4218 Adrienne Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4218 Adrienne Dr has units with air conditioning.

