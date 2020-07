Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Owner pays for lawn and yard maintenance!!! Large, updated 4 lvl split on a beautiful .46 acre lot. Kitchen w/granite counters & ceramic tile floors. Wood Floors. Wood Fireplace. 2nd lower lvl offers utility room with lots of storage, workshop. Large double carport overlooks beautiful back yard. Minutes to Ft. Belvoir . 15 mins to Old Town along the GW Parkway. Close to Mt Vernon and bike path along Potomac River. Pets are case by case with a deposit.