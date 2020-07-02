43845 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Beautiful 2 story townhouse style condo. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large family room and dinning room. Master bedroom features large his/her closets and luxurious master bath with dual vanities and huge glass shower, with dual shower heads! The other two rooms are very spacious. The hall bath features a dual vanity and laundry room is on the upper level. Parking for two cars, one in the attached garage and one on the driveway. Home backs up to common ground, providing for a nice view and added privacy. Walk to Starbucks and future Silver Line Metro Station, shopping and town center. There is a gas station and a BB&T Bank right on the corner!Home is right next to the Dulles Greenway and is very close to Rt 28 and Rt 7. Very convenient location for a commuter! One Loudoun, Dulles town Center and several other shopping centers and restaurants, including is a fantastic golf course, are within a 5 to 10 minute drive! Also, there are several medical and dental offices near by and the Inova Emergency Room - Ashburn HealthPlex is less than a mile away. The hospital is 9 miles away. There is even a movie theater right around the corner! There is also an Extra Space Storage facility next door. So much convenience around this home!