Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:17 PM

43845 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE

43845 Kingston Station Ter · No Longer Available
Location

43845 Kingston Station Ter, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful 2 story townhouse style condo. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large family room and dinning room. Master bedroom features large his/her closets and luxurious master bath with dual vanities and huge glass shower, with dual shower heads! The other two rooms are very spacious. The hall bath features a dual vanity and laundry room is on the upper level. Parking for two cars, one in the attached garage and one on the driveway. Home backs up to common ground, providing for a nice view and added privacy. Walk to Starbucks and future Silver Line Metro Station, shopping and town center. There is a gas station and a BB&T Bank right on the corner!Home is right next to the Dulles Greenway and is very close to Rt 28 and Rt 7. Very convenient location for a commuter! One Loudoun, Dulles town Center and several other shopping centers and restaurants, including is a fantastic golf course, are within a 5 to 10 minute drive! Also, there are several medical and dental offices near by and the Inova Emergency Room - Ashburn HealthPlex is less than a mile away. The hospital is 9 miles away. There is even a movie theater right around the corner! There is also an Extra Space Storage facility next door. So much convenience around this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43845 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have any available units?
43845 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 43845 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have?
Some of 43845 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43845 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43845 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43845 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43845 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station.
Does 43845 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 43845 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE offers parking.
Does 43845 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43845 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43845 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have a pool?
No, 43845 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 43845 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43845 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43845 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43845 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43845 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43845 KINGSTON STATION TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

