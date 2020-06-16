All apartments in Moorefield Station
43449 CHARITABLE STREET
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:06 PM

43449 CHARITABLE STREET

43449 Charitable Street · (703) 818-0111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43449 Charitable Street, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
GREAT FOR 1 PERSON RELOCATION: 3rd Floor Front Private Bedroom With Study Room and Full Bath for RENT in SHARED HOUSING. Shared Housing includes: 1st Floor Entry, 2nd Floor - ALL (Furnished Great Room, Kitchen, Dining, Half Bath, Sky Lanai), and 3rd Floor Laundry (Washer/Dryer). All Utilities, Trash, Bimonthly maid cleaning included! Near Clubhouse, Gym, Pool, Parks, Trails. Property faces Park/green area. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Transportation Routes (267,28,7). Must be US Citizen. Good Credit. No Smoker. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43449 CHARITABLE STREET have any available units?
43449 CHARITABLE STREET has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43449 CHARITABLE STREET have?
Some of 43449 CHARITABLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43449 CHARITABLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
43449 CHARITABLE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43449 CHARITABLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 43449 CHARITABLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station.
Does 43449 CHARITABLE STREET offer parking?
No, 43449 CHARITABLE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 43449 CHARITABLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43449 CHARITABLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43449 CHARITABLE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 43449 CHARITABLE STREET has a pool.
Does 43449 CHARITABLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 43449 CHARITABLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 43449 CHARITABLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43449 CHARITABLE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 43449 CHARITABLE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 43449 CHARITABLE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
