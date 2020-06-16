43449 CHARITABLE STREET

Amenities
GREAT FOR 1 PERSON RELOCATION: 3rd Floor Front Private Bedroom With Study Room and Full Bath for RENT in SHARED HOUSING. Shared Housing includes: 1st Floor Entry, 2nd Floor - ALL (Furnished Great Room, Kitchen, Dining, Half Bath, Sky Lanai), and 3rd Floor Laundry (Washer/Dryer). All Utilities, Trash, Bimonthly maid cleaning included! Near Clubhouse, Gym, Pool, Parks, Trails. Property faces Park/green area. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Transportation Routes (267,28,7). Must be US Citizen. Good Credit. No Smoker. No Pets.