43415 SOUTHLAND STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly yoga

Popular Ryan Clarendon M floor plan loaded with upgrades. Gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry & backsplash. Large island with granite counter is the heart of this home. This well located community has great amenities that include a club house with fitness center, playground and outdoor pool. All within a half mile of the future Silver line Metro and within the future Gramercy District- with upscale shopping, dining and more. Future amenities are: dog parks and pocket parks, yoga studio, cafe, amphitheater and a trail system throughout the community. The "Loudoun Loop" bus will be available to shuttle you to nearby movie theater, shops and restaurants.