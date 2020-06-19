All apartments in Moorefield Station
Moorefield Station, VA
43415 SOUTHLAND STREET
Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:15 AM

43415 SOUTHLAND STREET

43415 Southland Street · No Longer Available
Location

43415 Southland Street, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
yoga
Popular Ryan Clarendon M floor plan loaded with upgrades. Gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry & backsplash. Large island with granite counter is the heart of this home. This well located community has great amenities that include a club house with fitness center, playground and outdoor pool. All within a half mile of the future Silver line Metro and within the future Gramercy District- with upscale shopping, dining and more. Future amenities are: dog parks and pocket parks, yoga studio, cafe, amphitheater and a trail system throughout the community. The "Loudoun Loop" bus will be available to shuttle you to nearby movie theater, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43415 SOUTHLAND STREET have any available units?
43415 SOUTHLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 43415 SOUTHLAND STREET have?
Some of 43415 SOUTHLAND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43415 SOUTHLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
43415 SOUTHLAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43415 SOUTHLAND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 43415 SOUTHLAND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 43415 SOUTHLAND STREET offer parking?
No, 43415 SOUTHLAND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 43415 SOUTHLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43415 SOUTHLAND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43415 SOUTHLAND STREET have a pool?
Yes, 43415 SOUTHLAND STREET has a pool.
Does 43415 SOUTHLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 43415 SOUTHLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 43415 SOUTHLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43415 SOUTHLAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 43415 SOUTHLAND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 43415 SOUTHLAND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
