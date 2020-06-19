43415 SOUTHLAND STREET

Amenities
Popular Ryan Clarendon M floor plan loaded with upgrades. Gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry & backsplash. Large island with granite counter is the heart of this home. This well located community has great amenities that include a club house with fitness center, playground and outdoor pool. All within a half mile of the future Silver line Metro and within the future Gramercy District- with upscale shopping, dining and more. Future amenities are: dog parks and pocket parks, yoga studio, cafe, amphitheater and a trail system throughout the community. The "Loudoun Loop" bus will be available to shuttle you to nearby movie theater, shops and restaurants.