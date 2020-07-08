43168 LUTTRELL SQUARE

Amenities

Luxury, almost new, town house with 4+ bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and two car garage. Upgraded features throughout - granite in kitchen/bathrooms, hardwood floors, lighting, etc. Large balcony off living room and great rooftop terrace. Entry level with bedroom/office and full bath. Main level with gourmet kitchen (granite, stainless steel appliances, huge island), dining room, living room, half bath and large balcony. Next level with master bedroom, master bathroom, two further bedrooms and another full bath. Top (4th) level with large bonus room (useful for extra bedroom, play area, family room, office, etc), full bath and great rooftop terrace.