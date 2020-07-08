All apartments in Moorefield Station
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

43168 LUTTRELL SQUARE

43168 Luttrell Square · No Longer Available
Location

43168 Luttrell Square, Moorefield Station, VA 20148

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury, almost new, town house with 4+ bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and two car garage. Upgraded features throughout - granite in kitchen/bathrooms, hardwood floors, lighting, etc. Large balcony off living room and great rooftop terrace. Entry level with bedroom/office and full bath. Main level with gourmet kitchen (granite, stainless steel appliances, huge island), dining room, living room, half bath and large balcony. Next level with master bedroom, master bathroom, two further bedrooms and another full bath. Top (4th) level with large bonus room (useful for extra bedroom, play area, family room, office, etc), full bath and great rooftop terrace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43168 LUTTRELL SQUARE have any available units?
43168 LUTTRELL SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorefield Station, VA.
What amenities does 43168 LUTTRELL SQUARE have?
Some of 43168 LUTTRELL SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43168 LUTTRELL SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
43168 LUTTRELL SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43168 LUTTRELL SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 43168 LUTTRELL SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorefield Station.
Does 43168 LUTTRELL SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 43168 LUTTRELL SQUARE offers parking.
Does 43168 LUTTRELL SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43168 LUTTRELL SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43168 LUTTRELL SQUARE have a pool?
No, 43168 LUTTRELL SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 43168 LUTTRELL SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 43168 LUTTRELL SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 43168 LUTTRELL SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 43168 LUTTRELL SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43168 LUTTRELL SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43168 LUTTRELL SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

