111 Apartments for rent in Montrose, VA with balcony
"Almost heaven Ol' Virginia / Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah Valley / Life is old there older than the trees / Younger than the mountains growing like a weed."--Take Me Home Country Roads, The Statler Brothers
Montrose, Virginia is a suburb of nearby capital city Richmond. In fact, it's a place where nearly everyone who lives there commutes into and out of the big city nearby. However, just because it's a commuter town doesn't mean that it's a boring or lacking place. In addition to quiet and lovely suburban living, Montrose has a whole host of amenities and attractions as well as just about anything a person could need to make small-town living feel like home. If you are looking for a place in Virginia that feels like a town in itself yet offers easy access to Richmond, you might want to consider Montrose. It has an array of rental housing to consider, as well as park, shops, restaurants, stores, hotels and more. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Montrose renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.