111 Apartments for rent in Montrose, VA with balcony

"Almost heaven Ol' Virginia / Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah Valley / Life is old there older than the trees / Younger than the mountains growing like a weed."--Take Me Home Country Roads, The Statler Brothers

Montrose, Virginia is a suburb of nearby capital city Richmond. In fact, it's a place where nearly everyone who lives there commutes into and out of the big city nearby. However, just because it's a commuter town doesn't mean that it's a boring or lacking place. In addition to quiet and lovely suburban living, Montrose has a whole host of amenities and attractions as well as just about anything a person could need to make small-town living feel like home. If you are looking for a place in Virginia that feels like a town in itself yet offers easy access to Richmond, you might want to consider Montrose. It has an array of rental housing to consider, as well as park, shops, restaurants, stores, hotels and more. See more