Apartment List
/
VA
/
montrose
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

111 Apartments for rent in Montrose, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Montrose
1 Unit Available
2301 Farrand Dr
2301 Farrand Drive, Montrose, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1058 sqft
2301 Farrand Dr Available 07/10/20 Comfy 2 Bed, 1 Bath Cape in Montrose Heights! - The exterior of this comfortable cape boasts a huge yard with plenty of shade from the beautiful pink dogwood paired with a detached two car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Montrose
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$889
1020 sqft
Spacious, pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes boast a pool, generous kitchens and stackable washers and dryers. Minutes from White Oak Mall, and near employers in the Byrd Center Industrial Area and around the airport.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Church Hill North
1 Unit Available
1216 N 30th St
1216 North 30th Street, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2234 sqft
Church Hill 4 / 5 Bedroom Renovation with 3 full baths - This home is gorgeous! 4 Bedrooms, Office, Dining Room, 1st Floor Master Bedroom and 3 full Bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
1521 National Street
1521 National Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1521 National Street Available 07/01/20 Awesome House in Fulton!!! - Nice 3BR 2BA 4-square row house on a very quiet block in Fulton Hill. Large front porch and grill-ready back yard! New carpet on 2nd floor and refinished hardwoods downstairs.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Church Hill North
1 Unit Available
1404 North 33rd St
1404 North 33rd Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1152 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Rental in Upper Church Hill - Come have a look at this fabulous row house in upper Church Hill. It's close to downtown and literally 2 minutes from I-64.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chimborazo
1 Unit Available
916 Chimborazo Boulevard
916 Chimborazo Boulevard, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1717 sqft
916 Chimborazo Boulevard Available 08/01/20 Stunning, Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Church Hill Available August 1st!! - Immaculate and spacious three bedroom, two bathroom home in Church Hill ready August 1st! Come live in this wonderful community,

1 of 39

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Oakwood
1 Unit Available
1226 North 36th Street
1226 North 36th Street, Richmond, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
1728 sqft
Beautifully maintained 5 bedroom home on a park like lot at the end of quiet street in Church Hill.
Results within 5 miles of Montrose
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Central Office
19 Units Available
American Heritage
1001 E Main St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off I-95 and right near the Capitol Square. American Heritage apartments come with hardwood floors, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and outdoor space. Community access to 24-hr gym and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
Shockoe Bottom
56 Units Available
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Old Town Manchester
34 Units Available
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$909
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
959 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Sherwood Park
114 Units Available
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Shockoe Bottom
23 Units Available
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Shockoe Bottom
29 Units Available
The Edge
1914 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1039 sqft
Pet friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95. Unit amenities include in-unit laundry, kitchen appliances and air conditioning. Community features gym, pool, clubhouse, business center and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Shockoe Bottom
33 Units Available
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,023
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1209 sqft
Historic apartments with wonderful views of Richmond. Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a bocce court, internet cafe, and bike storage. Close to the Edgar Allan Poe Museum.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Fan
37 Units Available
Circ Apartments
1137 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1012 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Office
22 Units Available
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
City Center
21 Units Available
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$999
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,053
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Shockoe Slip
10 Units Available
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,150
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Corner Lofts in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Monroe Ward
112 Units Available
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Old Town Manchester
36 Units Available
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Carver
36 Units Available
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Monroe Ward
57 Units Available
The Berkshire
300 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1659 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Berkshire in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Old Town Manchester
55 Units Available
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
905 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Overlook at City View in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Montrose, VA

"Almost heaven Ol' Virginia / Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah Valley / Life is old there older than the trees / Younger than the mountains growing like a weed."--Take Me Home Country Roads, The Statler Brothers

Montrose, Virginia is a suburb of nearby capital city Richmond. In fact, it's a place where nearly everyone who lives there commutes into and out of the big city nearby. However, just because it's a commuter town doesn't mean that it's a boring or lacking place. In addition to quiet and lovely suburban living, Montrose has a whole host of amenities and attractions as well as just about anything a person could need to make small-town living feel like home. If you are looking for a place in Virginia that feels like a town in itself yet offers easy access to Richmond, you might want to consider Montrose. It has an array of rental housing to consider, as well as park, shops, restaurants, stores, hotels and more. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Montrose, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Montrose renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Montrose 2 BedroomsMontrose 3 BedroomsMontrose Apartments with Balcony
Montrose Apartments with GarageMontrose Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontrose Apartments with Parking
Montrose Apartments with Washer-DryerMontrose Dog Friendly ApartmentsMontrose Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VA
Hopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VA
Brandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
J Sargeant Reynolds Community CollegeVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University