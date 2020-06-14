5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Well maintained 3 Level Colonial ***Looking to have rented out by June 19*** *Ready to move in August 1* *4 Bedrooms on the Upper Level w/ an office or bedroom on Lower Level *3.5 Bathrooms *New HVAC Unit *New Waterheater *Stainless Steel Appliances *New Washer & Dryer New Front Door, Sliding glass door, & sliding window *Beautiful backed to trees *Spacious Master Bedroom w/ walk in closet *Back to Mature Trees *Huge private deck ready for relaxation *Sits on quiet culdesac *Owners have outgrown the home *Beautiful lake with path to walk around *Community Center, Tennis courts, Basektball Courts, Parks, & Community Pool (not open due to COVID-19)