5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD

5137 Leatherback Road · No Longer Available
Location

5137 Leatherback Road, Montclair, VA 22193

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Well maintained 3 Level Colonial ***Looking to have rented out by June 19*** *Ready to move in August 1* *4 Bedrooms on the Upper Level w/ an office or bedroom on Lower Level *3.5 Bathrooms *New HVAC Unit *New Waterheater *Stainless Steel Appliances *New Washer & Dryer New Front Door, Sliding glass door, & sliding window *Beautiful backed to trees *Spacious Master Bedroom w/ walk in closet *Back to Mature Trees *Huge private deck ready for relaxation *Sits on quiet culdesac *Owners have outgrown the home *Beautiful lake with path to walk around *Community Center, Tennis courts, Basektball Courts, Parks, & Community Pool (not open due to COVID-19)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD have any available units?
5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD have?
Some of 5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD offer parking?
No, 5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD has a pool.
Does 5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD has units with air conditioning.
