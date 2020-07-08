All apartments in Montclair
Montclair, VA
4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE

4394 Ashgrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4394 Ashgrove Drive, Montclair, VA 22025
Lake Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
hot tub
Lovely detached home in sought after Lake Montclair! Get all of the perks of lake living without the price and hassle. Only one street away from the beach/picnic area/tot lots/Pattie Elementary & so much more! Lower level has rec room w/ wood burning FP, full bath and laundry w/ front loading washer & dryer. Main level has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large eat-in kitchen, dining room, large living room & door to furnished sun room! Off of the sun room is a hot tub, deck, small BBQ grill and large fenced rear yard. Come see what this home offers and you'll be glad you did! Call with questions or to view it. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE have any available units?
4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE have?
Some of 4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
