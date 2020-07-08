4394 ASHGROVE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill hot tub

Lovely detached home in sought after Lake Montclair! Get all of the perks of lake living without the price and hassle. Only one street away from the beach/picnic area/tot lots/Pattie Elementary & so much more! Lower level has rec room w/ wood burning FP, full bath and laundry w/ front loading washer & dryer. Main level has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large eat-in kitchen, dining room, large living room & door to furnished sun room! Off of the sun room is a hot tub, deck, small BBQ grill and large fenced rear yard. Come see what this home offers and you'll be glad you did! Call with questions or to view it. Available immediately!