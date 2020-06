4245 VALS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NICE & CLEAN 3 FINISHED LEVEL TOWNHOUSE IN SOUGHT AFTER MONTCLAIR! LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT! SPACIOUS LR WITH GAS FIREPLACE! KITCHEN HAS TABLE SPACE THAT WALKS OUT TO THE DECK FOR ENTERTAINING. DECK BACKS TO WOODS FOR LOADS OF PRIVACY! UPPER LEVEL FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS. MASTER BEDROOM HAS VAULTED CEILING & ATTACHED FULL BATH. FINISHED BASEMENT OFFERS A REC. ROOM, FULL BATH & WALKS OUT TO THE BACK YARD. PETS ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH DEPOSIT! **REPAIR DEDUCTIBLE OF $100**