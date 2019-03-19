4202 Jonathan Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Stunning 3 level townhouse with front porch. Fully renovated eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors in foyer/dining/living room with french doors leading to large 2-story deck backing to woods. Lots of natural light. Dual master suites with vaulted ceilings. Fully finished basement with fireplace, full bathroom and washer/dryer. 2 passes to community beaches included in rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities except for trash and recycling. Short distance to I-95 and 1 exit away from MCB Quantico. Close to shopping centers and restrauants.



