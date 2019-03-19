All apartments in Montclair
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4202 Jonathan Court

4202 Jonathan Court · No Longer Available
Location

4202 Jonathan Court, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Stunning 3 level townhouse with front porch. Fully renovated eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors in foyer/dining/living room with french doors leading to large 2-story deck backing to woods. Lots of natural light. Dual master suites with vaulted ceilings. Fully finished basement with fireplace, full bathroom and washer/dryer. 2 passes to community beaches included in rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities except for trash and recycling. Short distance to I-95 and 1 exit away from MCB Quantico. Close to shopping centers and restrauants.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/57dee8f4-1c43-4c06-a433-d70cc338e962?property_unit_id=bbe89aad-3039-4952-b720-1b020f2fa683

(RLNE4601549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 Jonathan Court have any available units?
4202 Jonathan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 4202 Jonathan Court have?
Some of 4202 Jonathan Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4202 Jonathan Court currently offering any rent specials?
4202 Jonathan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 Jonathan Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4202 Jonathan Court is pet friendly.
Does 4202 Jonathan Court offer parking?
Yes, 4202 Jonathan Court offers parking.
Does 4202 Jonathan Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4202 Jonathan Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 Jonathan Court have a pool?
No, 4202 Jonathan Court does not have a pool.
Does 4202 Jonathan Court have accessible units?
No, 4202 Jonathan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 Jonathan Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4202 Jonathan Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4202 Jonathan Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4202 Jonathan Court has units with air conditioning.
