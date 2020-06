3804 CHAMPION OAK DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AGENTS NOTE! THIS IS AN OVER 55 COMMUNITY. ONE OF THE LESSEES MUST BE AGE 55 OR OVER. ALL OCCUPANTS MUST BE 18 OR OLDER. APPLICATION FEE $50 PER ADULT 18 OR OVER. contact Stackhouse Management, 703-580-6800 for application details. JUST A WONDERFUL HOME! BEAUTIFUL! LIGHT AND BRIGHT! MAIN LEVEL LIVING IN FOUR SEASONS! 4 BEDROOMS. 3 FULL BATHS. HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. HUGE FULLY FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT. TONS OF STORAGE SPACE.OVER 3300 FINISHED SQ FT! ALL THE AMENITIES OF FOUR SEASONS. MUST SEE!