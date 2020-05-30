All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 3600 SECRET GROVE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montclair, VA
/
3600 SECRET GROVE COURT
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 AM

3600 SECRET GROVE COURT

3600 Secret Grove Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3600 Secret Grove Court, Montclair, VA 22025
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
garage
Over 55 community! Gated and amazing recreation facilities. Indoor/outdoor pool, party & meeting rooms in club house, billiard room, fitness facilities, classes, social events, and even a putting green. HOA is included in rent, lawn care is not provided. One level, 2 bedroom, 2 baths, master bedroom with luxury bath, living room fireplace, dining area , kitchen has table space in a bay window area and open to the living area , lots of windows with sunroom on rear of home overlooking the woods, laundry/mudroom has a washer and dryer, and a 2 car garage. Very open and neutral. Gas heat, cooking, and fireplace. FIOS is available. No smoking, pet free home. Fresh paint, and carpets cleaned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 SECRET GROVE COURT have any available units?
3600 SECRET GROVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 3600 SECRET GROVE COURT have?
Some of 3600 SECRET GROVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 SECRET GROVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3600 SECRET GROVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 SECRET GROVE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3600 SECRET GROVE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 3600 SECRET GROVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3600 SECRET GROVE COURT offers parking.
Does 3600 SECRET GROVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3600 SECRET GROVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 SECRET GROVE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3600 SECRET GROVE COURT has a pool.
Does 3600 SECRET GROVE COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 3600 SECRET GROVE COURT has accessible units.
Does 3600 SECRET GROVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 SECRET GROVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3600 SECRET GROVE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3600 SECRET GROVE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montclair Apartments with BalconyMontclair Apartments with Gym
Montclair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontclair Apartments with Pool
Montclair Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VA
Rose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia