3600 SECRET GROVE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse gym parking pool pool table putting green garage

Over 55 community! Gated and amazing recreation facilities. Indoor/outdoor pool, party & meeting rooms in club house, billiard room, fitness facilities, classes, social events, and even a putting green. HOA is included in rent, lawn care is not provided. One level, 2 bedroom, 2 baths, master bedroom with luxury bath, living room fireplace, dining area , kitchen has table space in a bay window area and open to the living area , lots of windows with sunroom on rear of home overlooking the woods, laundry/mudroom has a washer and dryer, and a 2 car garage. Very open and neutral. Gas heat, cooking, and fireplace. FIOS is available. No smoking, pet free home. Fresh paint, and carpets cleaned.