3600 SECRET GROVE COURT

Amenities
Over 55 community! Gated and amazing recreation facilities. Indoor/outdoor pool, party & meeting rooms in club house, billiard room, fitness facilities, classes, social events, and even a putting green. HOA is included in rent, lawn care is not provided. One level, 2 bedroom, 2 baths, master bedroom with luxury bath, living room fireplace, dining area , kitchen has table space in a bay window area and open to the living area , lots of windows with sunroom on rear of home overlooking the woods, laundry/mudroom has a washer and dryer, and a 2 car garage. Very open and neutral. Gas heat, cooking, and fireplace. FIOS is available. No smoking, pet free home. Fresh paint, and carpets cleaned.