Montclair, VA
16223 Sunny Knoll DR
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

16223 Sunny Knoll DR

16223 Sunnyknoll Court · No Longer Available
Montclair
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

16223 Sunnyknoll Court, Montclair, VA 22025
Lake Montclair

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Montclair Delight - Property Id: 84830

Gorgeous Montclair property located minutes from Quantico, FT. Belvoir, and D.C. available for lease w/ option to buy (only 3% option fee required). HOA fees are not included (approx $600/yr). Very family oriented community with lots to offer: Golf Course, Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, 2 large parks, and access to Lake Montclair! Property features winding staircase, new HVAC system, new carpet, and new exterior doors. Huge master bedroom with private deck on the main level, jetted tub, hardwood and marble floors. It offers privacy from the main road and is hidden behind trees. Absolutely beautiful scenery during seasonal changes! All applications considered, but prefer a long-term tenant with intent to buy. *Some updates weren't captured in the photos*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84830
Property Id 84830

(RLNE5590968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16223 Sunny Knoll DR have any available units?
16223 Sunny Knoll DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 16223 Sunny Knoll DR have?
Some of 16223 Sunny Knoll DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16223 Sunny Knoll DR currently offering any rent specials?
16223 Sunny Knoll DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16223 Sunny Knoll DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 16223 Sunny Knoll DR is pet friendly.
Does 16223 Sunny Knoll DR offer parking?
No, 16223 Sunny Knoll DR does not offer parking.
Does 16223 Sunny Knoll DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16223 Sunny Knoll DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16223 Sunny Knoll DR have a pool?
Yes, 16223 Sunny Knoll DR has a pool.
Does 16223 Sunny Knoll DR have accessible units?
No, 16223 Sunny Knoll DR does not have accessible units.
Does 16223 Sunny Knoll DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16223 Sunny Knoll DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 16223 Sunny Knoll DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16223 Sunny Knoll DR has units with air conditioning.
