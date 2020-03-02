16223 Sunny Knoll DR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Montclair Delight - Property Id: 84830



Gorgeous Montclair property located minutes from Quantico, FT. Belvoir, and D.C. available for lease w/ option to buy (only 3% option fee required). HOA fees are not included (approx $600/yr). Very family oriented community with lots to offer: Golf Course, Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, 2 large parks, and access to Lake Montclair! Property features winding staircase, new HVAC system, new carpet, and new exterior doors. Huge master bedroom with private deck on the main level, jetted tub, hardwood and marble floors. It offers privacy from the main road and is hidden behind trees. Absolutely beautiful scenery during seasonal changes! All applications considered, but prefer a long-term tenant with intent to buy. *Some updates weren't captured in the photos*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84830

Property Id 84830



(RLNE5590968)