16158 Taconic Circle

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool internet access

Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 level townhome on a quiet circle for rent with plenty of upgrades and features that have been completed. Features include updated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, washer / dryer set and a small deck. Owner is offering lease options of 12 months and 24 months, making lease end date May 31 of lease end year. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis, but a pet deposit and pet rent will be added. The property is situated only 5 minutes from I-95 and the 234-commuter lot, giving quick access to the HOV lanes, Fort Belvoir, Quantico, Pentagon and Washington DC. This is a commuter's dream location. The community which offers amenities such as a swimming pool and a new tot lot, with no additional fees to the tenant. Trash collection is included in price of rent. Tenant will be responsible for water, gas, electricity and cable services. If you are looking for your next place to call home, you have found it. The pictures speak for themselves. You will easily fall in love with this property, guaranteed. House will be available for rent June 5, 2020.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/16158-taconic-cir-montclair-va-22025-usa/4f674e4f-f376-4bb6-8407-1f6680eeba25



(RLNE5677760)