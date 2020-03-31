All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 16158 Taconic Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montclair, VA
/
16158 Taconic Circle
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:38 AM

16158 Taconic Circle

16158 Taconic Circle · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16158 Taconic Circle, Montclair, VA 22025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $1975 · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
internet access
Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 level townhome on a quiet circle for rent with plenty of upgrades and features that have been completed. Features include updated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, washer / dryer set and a small deck. Owner is offering lease options of 12 months and 24 months, making lease end date May 31 of lease end year. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis, but a pet deposit and pet rent will be added. The property is situated only 5 minutes from I-95 and the 234-commuter lot, giving quick access to the HOV lanes, Fort Belvoir, Quantico, Pentagon and Washington DC. This is a commuter's dream location. The community which offers amenities such as a swimming pool and a new tot lot, with no additional fees to the tenant. Trash collection is included in price of rent. Tenant will be responsible for water, gas, electricity and cable services. If you are looking for your next place to call home, you have found it. The pictures speak for themselves. You will easily fall in love with this property, guaranteed. House will be available for rent June 5, 2020.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/16158-taconic-cir-montclair-va-22025-usa/4f674e4f-f376-4bb6-8407-1f6680eeba25

(RLNE5677760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16158 Taconic Circle have any available units?
16158 Taconic Circle has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16158 Taconic Circle have?
Some of 16158 Taconic Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16158 Taconic Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16158 Taconic Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16158 Taconic Circle pet-friendly?
No, 16158 Taconic Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 16158 Taconic Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16158 Taconic Circle does offer parking.
Does 16158 Taconic Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16158 Taconic Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16158 Taconic Circle have a pool?
Yes, 16158 Taconic Circle has a pool.
Does 16158 Taconic Circle have accessible units?
No, 16158 Taconic Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16158 Taconic Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16158 Taconic Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 16158 Taconic Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16158 Taconic Circle has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16158 Taconic Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montclair Apartments with BalconyMontclair Apartments with Gym
Montclair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontclair Apartments with Pool
Montclair Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VA
Rose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity