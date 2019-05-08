15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful Lake front property, 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome. Beautiful wood floors, fireplace, walkout basement, elevated deck and this end unit is bordered by a forest preserve. Included in rent is an ADT Alarm System, lawn maintenance, home phone service (local calls only) Home includes free boat racks on lake, close to shopping center, parks and etc. New Stainless steel appliances. EFFECTIVE 4/4/2019 BEFORE ENTERING HOME KNOCK AND RING DOOR BELL. SHOWING TIME MONDAY AND TUESDAY 10-4****WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY 5:30 TO 7:30****SATURDAY 1:30 TO 3:00