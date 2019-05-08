All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montclair, VA
/
15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE

15765 Widewater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

15765 Widewater Drive, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
Beautiful Lake front property, 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome. Beautiful wood floors, fireplace, walkout basement, elevated deck and this end unit is bordered by a forest preserve. Included in rent is an ADT Alarm System, lawn maintenance, home phone service (local calls only) Home includes free boat racks on lake, close to shopping center, parks and etc. New Stainless steel appliances. EFFECTIVE 4/4/2019 BEFORE ENTERING HOME KNOCK AND RING DOOR BELL. SHOWING TIME MONDAY AND TUESDAY 10-4****WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY 5:30 TO 7:30****SATURDAY 1:30 TO 3:00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE have any available units?
15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15765 WIDEWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montclair 3 BedroomsMontclair Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Montclair Apartments with Washer-DryersMontclair Furnished Apartments
Montclair Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAFort Hunt, VAGreenbriar, VAChantilly, VADranesville, VABryans Road, MDColonial Beach, VA
Wolf Trap, VAKing George, VAFriendly, MDFranconia, VAMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDLowes Island, VALake of the Woods, VABelmont, VALinton Hall, VACoral Hills, MDNeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia