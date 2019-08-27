All apartments in Montclair
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

15703 LANSDALE PLACE

15703 Lansdale Place · No Longer Available
Location

15703 Lansdale Place, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
End unit townhouse in the Southlake Cove section of Montclair. Three finished levels with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths. Fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets, and new appliances. Walk out basement to fenced in yard. Two level deck. Convenient to shopping, schools, and commuting options. Rent includes amenities of Southlake Recreation Association and Montclair such as lake, beaches, tot lots, tennis courts, pool, basketball courts, and more. Quick move-in possible after application approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15703 LANSDALE PLACE have any available units?
15703 LANSDALE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15703 LANSDALE PLACE have?
Some of 15703 LANSDALE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15703 LANSDALE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15703 LANSDALE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15703 LANSDALE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 15703 LANSDALE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15703 LANSDALE PLACE offer parking?
No, 15703 LANSDALE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 15703 LANSDALE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15703 LANSDALE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15703 LANSDALE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 15703 LANSDALE PLACE has a pool.
Does 15703 LANSDALE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15703 LANSDALE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15703 LANSDALE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15703 LANSDALE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15703 LANSDALE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15703 LANSDALE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
