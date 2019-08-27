15703 LANSDALE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

End unit townhouse in the Southlake Cove section of Montclair. Three finished levels with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths. Fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets, and new appliances. Walk out basement to fenced in yard. Two level deck. Convenient to shopping, schools, and commuting options. Rent includes amenities of Southlake Recreation Association and Montclair such as lake, beaches, tot lots, tennis courts, pool, basketball courts, and more. Quick move-in possible after application approval.