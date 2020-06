15655 MONTVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL, FRESH AND CLEAN! NICE LARGE DECK ON THE BACK OF THE TOWNHOUSE THAT SHOWS THE LAKE AND PLENTY OF GREENERY DURING THE APPROPRIATE SEASONS. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A NICE WALK IN CLOSET WITH PLENTY OF SPACE. OPEN KITCHEN WITH NICE APPLIANCES. BASEMENT FAMILY ROOM HAS FULL BATH AND A BONUS AND STORAGE ROOM IN THE BASEMENT. GREAT STORAGE IN THE BASEMENT. EASY ACCESS TO COMMUTER LOT AND SHOPPING. CLOSE TO PLENTY OF ENTERTAINMENT AND PARKS. MUST SEE TO ENJOY ALL THIS PROPERTY HAS TO OFFER. NO PETS. 1ST MONTH'S RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT MUST BE CERTIFIED FUNDS. CONTACT LISTING AGENT TO SEE THIS PROPERTY. APPLICANTS MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT