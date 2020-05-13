All apartments in Montclair
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

15525 YORKTOWN DRIVE

15525 Yorktown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15525 Yorktown Drive, Montclair, VA 22025
Lake Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
internet access
This rental is fully loaded with ALL UTILITIES + TV & INTERNET (Verizon Fios) INCLUDED. This 1400 Sqft (aprox) 2 spacious beds/1 bath, 1 level apartment w/ separate entrance, This unit, boasts 9' ceilings , new paint and carpet, a complete kitchen, large dining and Living room area, full washer & dryer and plenty of storage. All window have water views. You can sit and enjoy the gorgeous view the Lake Montclair from your own private deck 12x42 and dock to swim off of and all the amenities of Montclair. This rental is a rare find, so bring your paddle board, kayak or canoe and get ready for lake side fun. Great for relaxation and entertaining. Hurry this will not last. Will accept Housing Vouchers/Section 8. This is Lower Level unit only. not the entire home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

