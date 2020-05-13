15525 YORKTOWN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool microwave internet access

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool internet access

This rental is fully loaded with ALL UTILITIES + TV & INTERNET (Verizon Fios) INCLUDED. This 1400 Sqft (aprox) 2 spacious beds/1 bath, 1 level apartment w/ separate entrance, This unit, boasts 9' ceilings , new paint and carpet, a complete kitchen, large dining and Living room area, full washer & dryer and plenty of storage. All window have water views. You can sit and enjoy the gorgeous view the Lake Montclair from your own private deck 12x42 and dock to swim off of and all the amenities of Montclair. This rental is a rare find, so bring your paddle board, kayak or canoe and get ready for lake side fun. Great for relaxation and entertaining. Hurry this will not last. Will accept Housing Vouchers/Section 8. This is Lower Level unit only. not the entire home.