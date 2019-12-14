15465 PORT WASHINGTON COURT

Amenities

Beautiful, spacious townhouse in sought after Southlake at Montclair! Fresh paint throughout! Hardwood flooring throughout the main level. The eat-in kitchen has granite counter tops and table space that walks out to a large deck for entertaining. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and attached bathroom that has a soaking tub, separate shower and double sinks! There are two other good sized bedrooms and another full bath on the upper level. The finished basement offers a spacious rec. room with a fireplace and walkout to the back yard. There is also a bonus room that could be used as a fourth bedroom; it has a closet and an attached full bath! This home backs to woods for loads of privacy. Enjoy all the amenities of Montclair with loads of commuter options available as well. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.