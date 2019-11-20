15236 Streamside Court

Amenities

parking pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court parking pool tennis court

- Your Home for The Holidays! Located in the very much sought after Montclair Neighborhood in Dumfries. New partial Remodel, Beautiful Townhome Available for immediate occupancy. Are you at Home or On VACATION? Full access to 3 beaches in Lake Montclair for fishing, Swimming. Boating, Kayaking, Cook Outs at the Beach. Quite neighborhood. Scenic Views. Basketball & Tennis Courts. Many Resident Activities are planned throughout the year. Teen Dances, Movies @ The Beach, Bands & Music, Golf Membership is available as well as a Pool Membership. Just Minutes from I-95, Bus Stops, Commuter Parking. Banking and many retail stores within Montclair. Beautiful places to walk and enjoy nature and get away from all of the Stress. 10 Minutes to Potomac Mills Mall, Potomac Town Centre. Close to Quantico, Ft. Belvior, or DC Commutes.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3515233)