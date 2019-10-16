15078 MAPLE GLEN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Cute and quiet 3 bedroom end-unit townhome with fireplace, on the end of the street in Montclair. This home backs up to a tree-line, and has plenty of shade, and a small fenced backyard with a screened-in porch and small deck. Two bedrooms are on the first floor, while the third is in the basement with a large to-code egress window. This home has a full laundry room with washer/dryer and utility sink, 2 full bathrooms, storage room, family room, living room with fireplace, dining room and full kitchen. Rent includes tags/IDs that will grant access to Lake Montclair and its beaches, along with Montclair activities such as 4th of July Fireworks, Oktoberfest, and Montclair Day. 2 Parking spaces are also reserved for the Unit.