15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE

15040 Galapagos Place · No Longer Available
Location

15040 Galapagos Place, Montclair, VA 22193

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous, recently updated and upgraded, end unit town home with garage ready for rent! This spacious end unit town home has it all! Entertain in the spacious Basement Recreation Room with nearby half bath. Enjoy the newly installed Carpet throughout the home and newly installed Laminate/Hardwood style flooring in the Kitchen and Main level! Kitchen has beautiful Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood style Laminate flooring, and plenty of room to eat in! Also enjoy the outdoors in private with a spacious deck that backs into the woods! Plenty of natural lighting in the spacious Living Room area with huge windows! Upstairs has three spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans in them all! Master Bedroom has a huge Walk in Closet and Vaulted ceilings! Master Bathroom comes with a spacious sit in tub and a Granite counter top. The Upstairs Bathroom also has a brand new Granite Counter tops! Spacious bedrooms with a beautiful skylight and end unit windows help the upstairs bring plenty of natural lighting! Great community amenities to include, swimming pools, basketball courts, tot lots and playgrounds and more! Easy access to Ft. Belvoir and Quantico as well as nearby shops, major roads and highways! Spacious end unit garage town home in a sought after area! Dishwasher is being repaired and finishing touches are being done, including blinds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE have any available units?
15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE have?
Some of 15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE offers parking.
Does 15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE has a pool.
Does 15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

