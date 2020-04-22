15040 GALAPAGOS PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous, recently updated and upgraded, end unit town home with garage ready for rent! This spacious end unit town home has it all! Entertain in the spacious Basement Recreation Room with nearby half bath. Enjoy the newly installed Carpet throughout the home and newly installed Laminate/Hardwood style flooring in the Kitchen and Main level! Kitchen has beautiful Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood style Laminate flooring, and plenty of room to eat in! Also enjoy the outdoors in private with a spacious deck that backs into the woods! Plenty of natural lighting in the spacious Living Room area with huge windows! Upstairs has three spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans in them all! Master Bedroom has a huge Walk in Closet and Vaulted ceilings! Master Bathroom comes with a spacious sit in tub and a Granite counter top. The Upstairs Bathroom also has a brand new Granite Counter tops! Spacious bedrooms with a beautiful skylight and end unit windows help the upstairs bring plenty of natural lighting! Great community amenities to include, swimming pools, basketball courts, tot lots and playgrounds and more! Easy access to Ft. Belvoir and Quantico as well as nearby shops, major roads and highways! Spacious end unit garage town home in a sought after area! Dishwasher is being repaired and finishing touches are being done, including blinds.