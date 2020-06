Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground

Beautiful home situated on a cul-de-sac street. This home features three finished levels. Large Kitchen with space for a table. Family room off kitchen, Sep living and dining room. Upper level with 4 bedrooms master bed room with private master bath. Lots of closet space. Enjoy all that Montclair has to offer, 108ac lake with three beaches, tot lots and parks within the community.