Montclair, VA
14498 WHISPERWOOD COURT
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:00 PM

14498 WHISPERWOOD COURT

14498 Whisperwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

14498 Whisperwood Court, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful renovated townhome in prestigious Montclair! 3 Bedrooms, 2,5 Bath home with 2 assigned parking spots. Kitchen is large with a bay window and room for a table. Updated counters, appliances and flooring. Large formal Living and Dining room has been freshly painted. Upstairs you will find 3 nice size bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. The Master Bedroom has its own private bath. All baths have been remodeled. The basement has a large Rec room and great storage space. The backyard is fenced in. Application fee is $50 per adult. Apply online to Stackhousepm.com. Please download last 2 pay stubs, copy of drivers license, application fee right online. Thanks for showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

