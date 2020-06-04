14498 WHISPERWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful renovated townhome in prestigious Montclair! 3 Bedrooms, 2,5 Bath home with 2 assigned parking spots. Kitchen is large with a bay window and room for a table. Updated counters, appliances and flooring. Large formal Living and Dining room has been freshly painted. Upstairs you will find 3 nice size bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. The Master Bedroom has its own private bath. All baths have been remodeled. The basement has a large Rec room and great storage space. The backyard is fenced in. Application fee is $50 per adult. Apply online to Stackhousepm.com. Please download last 2 pay stubs, copy of drivers license, application fee right online. Thanks for showing!