3523 Oregon Oak Dr Available 09/04/20 Meadow Oaks - 5 BR 2 1/2 Bath Colonial 2-Story - Very Nice 2-Story 5 Bedroom and 2/12 Bath Colonial 2-Story with 1980 Sq Ft. Family Room with Gas Fireplace. Living and Formal Dining Room and a Large Eat-In Kitchen with Breakfast Area. Separate Utility Room. Master Bedroom with a Master Bath. Large Rear Fenced in BackYard and Huge Deck and Detached Shed.



Due to COVID19 Precautions this property is occupied and will be unavailable for showings. You can view the property and apply on our website: https://www.thewrightchoicerichmondrealty.com/listings/detail/a731f189-fcb8-402c-95db-732ac7ba22dc



(RLNE4111146)