Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

3523 Oregon Oak Dr

3523 Oregon Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3523 Oregon Oak Drive, Meadowbrook, VA 23234
Meadowbook

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3523 Oregon Oak Dr Available 09/04/20 Meadow Oaks - 5 BR 2 1/2 Bath Colonial 2-Story - Very Nice 2-Story 5 Bedroom and 2/12 Bath Colonial 2-Story with 1980 Sq Ft. Family Room with Gas Fireplace. Living and Formal Dining Room and a Large Eat-In Kitchen with Breakfast Area. Separate Utility Room. Master Bedroom with a Master Bath. Large Rear Fenced in BackYard and Huge Deck and Detached Shed.

Due to COVID19 Precautions this property is occupied and will be unavailable for showings. You can view the property and apply on our website: https://www.thewrightchoicerichmondrealty.com/listings/detail/a731f189-fcb8-402c-95db-732ac7ba22dc

(RLNE4111146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 Oregon Oak Dr have any available units?
3523 Oregon Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadowbrook, VA.
Is 3523 Oregon Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3523 Oregon Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 Oregon Oak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3523 Oregon Oak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadowbrook.
Does 3523 Oregon Oak Dr offer parking?
No, 3523 Oregon Oak Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3523 Oregon Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3523 Oregon Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 Oregon Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 3523 Oregon Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3523 Oregon Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 3523 Oregon Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 Oregon Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3523 Oregon Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3523 Oregon Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3523 Oregon Oak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
