2509 CLOVER FIELD CIR
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:35 AM

2509 CLOVER FIELD CIR

2509 Clover Field Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2509 Clover Field Circle, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and bright end unit garage townhome with fenced yard, 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths, freshly painted, new wall to wall carpet, rec room with gas log fireplace, country kitchen. (Portable microwave "as is")

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 CLOVER FIELD CIR have any available units?
2509 CLOVER FIELD CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2509 CLOVER FIELD CIR have?
Some of 2509 CLOVER FIELD CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 CLOVER FIELD CIR currently offering any rent specials?
2509 CLOVER FIELD CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 CLOVER FIELD CIR pet-friendly?
No, 2509 CLOVER FIELD CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2509 CLOVER FIELD CIR offer parking?
Yes, 2509 CLOVER FIELD CIR offers parking.
Does 2509 CLOVER FIELD CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2509 CLOVER FIELD CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 CLOVER FIELD CIR have a pool?
No, 2509 CLOVER FIELD CIR does not have a pool.
Does 2509 CLOVER FIELD CIR have accessible units?
No, 2509 CLOVER FIELD CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 CLOVER FIELD CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 CLOVER FIELD CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 CLOVER FIELD CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 CLOVER FIELD CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
