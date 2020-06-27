All apartments in McNair
2490 CURIE COURT
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

2490 CURIE COURT

2490 Curie Court · No Longer Available
Location

2490 Curie Court, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2490 CURIE COURT have any available units?
2490 CURIE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
Is 2490 CURIE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2490 CURIE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2490 CURIE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2490 CURIE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2490 CURIE COURT offer parking?
No, 2490 CURIE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2490 CURIE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2490 CURIE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2490 CURIE COURT have a pool?
No, 2490 CURIE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2490 CURIE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2490 CURIE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2490 CURIE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2490 CURIE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2490 CURIE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2490 CURIE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
