13677 VENTURI LANE

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 level TH-style condo with attached garage and driveway parking. Hardwoods main level, fireplace in living room. Upper level one features two bedrooms and one full bath. Upper level two features large master suite with soaking tub and separate shower. Upstairs laundry. Large lower level rec room. Great commuting location close to future Silver Line Metro. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. *Please note taxable sq ft does not include the large finished rec room on the first (garage) level.