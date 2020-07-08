All apartments in McNair
Find more places like 13677 VENTURI LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McNair, VA
/
13677 VENTURI LANE
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

13677 VENTURI LANE

13677 Venturi Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McNair
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

13677 Venturi Lane, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 level TH-style condo with attached garage and driveway parking. Hardwoods main level, fireplace in living room. Upper level one features two bedrooms and one full bath. Upper level two features large master suite with soaking tub and separate shower. Upstairs laundry. Large lower level rec room. Great commuting location close to future Silver Line Metro. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. *Please note taxable sq ft does not include the large finished rec room on the first (garage) level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13677 VENTURI LANE have any available units?
13677 VENTURI LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13677 VENTURI LANE have?
Some of 13677 VENTURI LANE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13677 VENTURI LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13677 VENTURI LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13677 VENTURI LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13677 VENTURI LANE is pet friendly.
Does 13677 VENTURI LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13677 VENTURI LANE offers parking.
Does 13677 VENTURI LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13677 VENTURI LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13677 VENTURI LANE have a pool?
No, 13677 VENTURI LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13677 VENTURI LANE have accessible units?
No, 13677 VENTURI LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13677 VENTURI LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13677 VENTURI LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13677 VENTURI LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13677 VENTURI LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr
McNair, VA 20171
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd
McNair, VA 20171
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd
McNair, VA 20171

Similar Pages

McNair 1 BedroomsMcNair 2 Bedrooms
McNair Apartments with GymsMcNair Apartments with Parking
McNair Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VA
Woodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VAAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University