13558 Davinci Lane Herndon VA 20171......Beautiful and spacious 3BR garaged Townhome in highly desired Herndon, Virginia. Very light and airy with walk-out deck from kitchen. . This townhome features hardwood and carpeted floors, large spacious modern kitchen that is designed for entertaining, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and maple cabinets. . Fireplace, Gas cooking, and Gas Heat. Master suite offers large master bath. Let's not leave out the driveway, and garage for those rainy or snowy days. Conveniently located, this home is 25 minutes into Washington DC with easy access to Route 267 Dulles toll Rd, Centreville Rd, and Sunrise Valley Rd. Stores and restaurants are less than 1 mile from home. Lots of History in this area offers the history buff plenty of areas close by to explore. Local parks and community centers offer year round neighborhood enjoyment. Metro Silver Line!! . . Pets considered on a case by case basis. Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC.